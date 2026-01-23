Three reasons Mark Pope should burn Braydon Hawthorne's redshirt

Kentucky lost Kam Williams for the foreseeable future to a broken foot as the Wildcats continue to see players go down with injuries. With Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance, and Williams off the floor, Mark Pope’s team is extremely thin, so the Wildcats need someone to step up.

One player who makes sense to step up for the Wildcats in true freshman Braydon Hawthorne. Coach Pope has been adamant about not burning the redshirt year for Hawthorne, but it seems like his back might be against the wall.

Let’s take a look at three reasons Coach Pope should burn Hawthorne’s redshirt.

Kentucky can see what they have in Hawthorne

When Kentucky recruited Hawthorne, they knew he was going to be a multiple-year project. While this was the case, there was still a lot of hype from Big Blue Nation about Hawthorne heading into the season. Hawthorne has a very high upside, and if Pope wants him to be a part of this program past this season, why not throw him out on the floor to see what he has got. Obviously, making your college debut in SEC play is a tall ask, but fans will quickly find out if Hawthorne can live up to the hype.

Kentucky will need size on the floor

With Kam Williams out for a while, the Wildcat will be missing their 6’8 wing. Like Williams, Hawthorne is a player who stands 6’8 with a long wingspan who is able to stretch the floor and shoot. More than likely, the Wildcats will start Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, and Denzel Aberdeen in the backcourt with Williams out. These guards are all over 6’4, which is great, but they aren’t long and lanky like Williams and Hawthrone. If the Wildcats want length at the three with Williams out, Hawthorne is the guy.

Redshirts have lost their value in the new age of college sports

The last thing to think about when deciding whether or not to burn Hawthorne’s redshirt has to do with the day and age of college hoops. Players just don’t stick around all that much, knowing every player is looking for more money. Hawthorne has been quoted saying he wants to stay at Kentucky until he is drafted, but it is hard to trust things like this nowadays, with players hopping from one school to another.

The takeaway here is simple. Mark Pope needs to put Hawthorne out on the floor tomorrow morning when Kentucky hosts Ole Miss.