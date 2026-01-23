Marquette vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 23
The Butler Bulldogs are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday night in Big East action.
Butler righted the ship with wins over Seton Hall and DePaul following a four-game losing streak.
Marquette is also coming off a victory, but just by one as -2.5 home favorites. The Golden Eagles lost three straight prior to that and are 2-9 in their last 11 games, and 0-6 on the road.
Can Butler make it four in a row and cover at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.
Marquette vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marquette +6.5 (-102)
- Butler -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Marquette: +265
- Butler: -334
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Marquette vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Marquette record: 7-13
- Butler record: 12-7
Marquette vs. Butler Betting Trends
- Marquette is 5-15 ATS this season
- Butler is 11-8 ATS this season
- Marquette is 1-5 ATS on the road this season
- Butler is 6-5 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 11-9 in Marquette games this season
- The OVER is 10-9 in Butler games this season
Marquette vs. Butler Key Players to Watch
Michael Ajayi, Forward, Butler Bulldogs
Michael Ajayi is with his third team in as many seasons, and he’s having a great senior year at Butler. After seeing his role diminish last year at Gonzaga, he’s started all 19 games while averaging 16.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
The senior forward is shooing 47.2% from the field, but just 30.2% from deep and a concerning 63.3% from the free-throw line. If it’s close late in the game, Marquette may target Ajayi for some foul shots.
Marquette vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
Marquette has owned this rivalry in recent years, winning three straight and six of the last seven against Butler. But these are two completely different teams this season, and Butler is on a roll.
The Bulldogs’ last two wins were by 7 as -6.5 favorites and 11 as +6.5 underdogs. Meanwhile, Marquette has been awful straight up and against the spread on the road.
Pick: Butler -6.5 (-120)
