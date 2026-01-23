Marquette vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 23

The Butler Bulldogs are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday night in Big East action.

Butler righted the ship with wins over Seton Hall and DePaul following a four-game losing streak.

Marquette is also coming off a victory, but just by one as -2.5 home favorites. The Golden Eagles lost three straight prior to that and are 2-9 in their last 11 games, and 0-6 on the road.

Can Butler make it four in a row and cover at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

Marquette vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Marquette +6.5 (-102)

Butler -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Marquette: +265

Butler: -334

Total

160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Marquette vs. Butler How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Marquette record: 7-13

Butler record: 12-7

Marquette vs. Butler Betting Trends

Marquette is 5-15 ATS this season

Butler is 11-8 ATS this season

Marquette is 1-5 ATS on the road this season

Butler is 6-5 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 11-9 in Marquette games this season

The OVER is 10-9 in Butler games this season

Marquette vs. Butler Key Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi, Forward, Butler Bulldogs

Michael Ajayi is with his third team in as many seasons, and he’s having a great senior year at Butler. After seeing his role diminish last year at Gonzaga, he’s started all 19 games while averaging 16.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.

The senior forward is shooing 47.2% from the field, but just 30.2% from deep and a concerning 63.3% from the free-throw line. If it’s close late in the game, Marquette may target Ajayi for some foul shots.

Marquette vs. Butler Prediction and Pick

Marquette has owned this rivalry in recent years, winning three straight and six of the last seven against Butler. But these are two completely different teams this season, and Butler is on a roll.

The Bulldogs’ last two wins were by 7 as -6.5 favorites and 11 as +6.5 underdogs. Meanwhile, Marquette has been awful straight up and against the spread on the road.

Pick: Butler -6.5 (-120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.