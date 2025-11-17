Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat Michigan State
Kentucky played its first big game of the season last week and lost to Louisville on the road, but the good news is they will have another shot at a big game this week as the Wildcats will take on Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic.
This should be a game where two elite defenses go toe to toe as Mark Pope faces off with Tom Izzo in Madison Square Garden.
Michigan State is looking for another big win to prove it belongs, and Kentucky is looking to beat a good team to prove that its ceiling is truly as high as everyone thought heading into the season. These factors have the makings of a very exciting basketball game.
Let's look at three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will take down Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic.
Three reasons Kentucky will beat Michigan State
Kentucky dominates the boards
Michigan State was really good on the boards when they took down the Arkansas Razorbacks, so Mark Pope's team needs to be ready for a fight on the glass. If Kentucky can limit the Spartans to one shot per possession, it will go a long way to winning this game. Michigan State shoots the ball close to the cylinder a lot, so Kentucky needs to crash the boards and secure a rebound because the Spartans will be active around the rim.
Kentucky shoots the ball well
Kentucky has the advantage in the three-point shooting category of this game, and it would be a perfect time to have a coming-out party from deep. The Wildcats have still not had a game where they can't seem to miss from three, and this would be the perfect time. If Kentucky's offense gets going especially from three, they could blow out the Spartans.
Kentucky speeds the pace of play
Michigan State is a team that likes to play slow and run a real half-court offense. The Wildcats are a team that wants to go really fast. The goal for Kentucky should be to speed up Michigan State, and if they are able to do this, it will help the Wildcats create turnovers. If this game is slow and ugly, it is in favor of the Spartans, but if it is fast paced, it is in favor of the Wildcats. Pace of play will have a big role in deciding which ranked team comes out on top.