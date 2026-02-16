Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night looking to start a new winning streak. It was a tough loss on the road against the Gators on Saturday, but the Wildcats have to move past this game and get ready for a very important matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Obviously, the Bulldogs aren’t one of the top teams in the SEC, but they are a solid team, and if the Wildcats don’t show up, they could lose much like we saw against Missouri.

Let’s take a look at three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Georgia Bulldogs.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat Georgia

Collin Chandler stays hot for Kentucky

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) shoots the ball over Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Collin Chandler has been playing great basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. Even in the loss to the Florida Gators, Chandler scored 18 points and made five threes. We have been begging for Chandler to start shooting the ball more, and hopefully, this game against the Bulldogs at home will be an opportunity for him to take over. The better Chandler is, the better this basketball team is, so the hope for Kentucky is that he keeps getting better as the postseason approaches.

Jeremiah Wilkinson doesn’t suit up

Jan 20, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) dribbles the ball as Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) defends during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The star player for the Bulldogs, Jeremiah Wilkinson, hasn’t suited up for Georgia in the last two ball games and it is still to be seen if he will be good to go in this ball game. The Bulldogs do have a lot of players who can score, but none are better than Wilkinson. In the two games without Wilkinson, the Bulldogs are 0-2. It will be hard for Mike White’s team to get the win in Rupp Arena with Wilkinson not on the floor. If Wilkinson does not play Blue Cain is going to have to step up big time for the Bulldogs to have a shot in this game.

Kentucky dominates the glass

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24), guard Jasper Johnson (2) and forward Braydon Hawthorne (right) celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Georgia is not one of the better teams when it comes to rebounding, and the Wildcats are continuing to get better on the glass. If the Wildcats will be able to hold the Bulldogs to one shot per possession most of this game, it will help Pope’s team get the victory. The Wildcats' last two matchups were against two of the best rebounding teams in the nation, so hopefully this will lead to Kentucky dominating the Bulldogs on the boards.