This matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs is a must win for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats

The Georgia Bulldogs feel like a similar team to the Oklahoma Sooners from a year ago. Now the Bulldogs don’t have a lottery pick star in Jeremiah Fears, but comparisons can be drawn for these two teams. Heading into SEC play last year, the Sooners were undefeated and ranked, but they hadn’t played anyone. This was the same story for the Bulldogs this season, but they did have one loss heading into SEC play.

Georgia was a team some thought would be able to hang around in conference play, but I was not a believer. Now fast forward a few months later, and the Bulldogs are 5-7 in the SEC and fighting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.

While the Bulldogs aren’t as good as some thought heading into SEC play, they are a solid basketball team, and Mark Pope’s team needs to show up ready to play on Tuesday. Going back to the Oklahoma comparison from last year, it took the Wildcats two Otega Oweh buzzer beaters to take down the Sooners.

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Isaiah Brown (20) defends Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The good news is this game between the Wildcats and Bulldogs will be in Rupp Arena, so despite the 9:00 pm est tip, the crowd should be electric.

Knowing the Wildcats have a gauntlet left in their final six games of the season, this matchup with the Bulldogs is probably the easiest game left on the schedule, besides perhaps the road matchup with South Carolina. The point is, knowing the tough schedule Pope’s Wildcats have down the stretch of the season, this game is a must-win for the Wildcats.

With matchups vs. Georgia and @Auburn, this week the Wildcats are truly in need of a 2-0 week, but it won’t be easy. If Kentucky is able to go 2-0 this week, it will give this team a ton of confidence for the final few games of the season.

The Bulldogs' leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, has missed the last two games for this team, so if he is out of the lineup, it will go a long way for the Wildcats. If Wilkinson is not on the floor in this game for the Bulldogs, the two players for Georgia to pay attention to are Blue Cain and Marcus Millender. These two have been playing good ball of late, so the Wildcats need to be prepared.

Jan 10, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Former Kentucky commit Somto Cyril is still playing down low for the Bulldogs, and the freak athlete is averaging 2.5 blocks per game for Mike White’s team. Kentucky needs to bounce back from the loss in the Swamp and take down the Bulldogs on Tuesday.