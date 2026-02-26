Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Vanderbilt Commodores

On Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores will make the trip to Rupp Arena to take on Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. In a season full of ugly losses, the one the Wildcats were dealt in Nashville the first time these two teams met might have been the worst. Vanderbilt was able to take down the Wildcats 80-55 in a game that felt over before the under-12 timeout in the first half.

This game left a lot of Kentucky fans feeling like the Wildcats aren’t capable of beating this Vanderbilt team, but that is not the case. The first meeting between these two teams was a true all-systems failure for the Wildcats, and they will be able to bounce back.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats will take down the Commodores in Rupp Arena.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat Vanderbilt

The Wildcats get out to a hot start

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts after scoring a basket and being fouled during the second half against the Georgia Bulldog at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, when these two teams first met, this ball game was over before the under-12 timeout as Kentucky was really struggling to get out to a hot start. After the loss in Nashville, the Wildcats had their best game of the season when, from start to finish, they handled the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kentucky needs a game similar to that one on Saturday when the Commodores are in town. Getting out to a hot start will keep the crowd in the game, which will be very important.

Kentucky wins on the glass

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) and center Malachi Moreno (24) each reach for a rebound against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In the first meeting, the Wildcats lost on the glass by six boards to the Commodores, but Kentucky is the better rebounding team. In the first ten minutes of this game, the Wildcats were missing wide-open looks, and Vanderbilt was getting easy rebounds. Kentucky has been exceptional on the glass of late, and unless they can’t make a jump shot all night long, I expect Kentucky to win the rebounding battle in this basketball game.

Collin Chandler has a big game

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) stares down the South Carolina Gamecocks cheerleaders after dunking during the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Collin Chandler only had four points and was 1-6 from the field the first time these teams met, but he has been playing much better of late aside from the second half in Auburn. Kentucky will need Chandler to have a good day shooting the three-ball if they are going to take down the Commodores in Rupp Arena. Kentucky is at its best when Chandler, Otega Oweh, and Denzel Aberdeen are all playing well, so Big Blue Nation needs to hope this is the case on Saturday.