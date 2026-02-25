A desperate Kentucky team got a massive 72-63 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks

Mark Pope’s team was incredibly desperate on Tuesday night when they took on the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they found a way to win this one 72-63. The Wildcats were able to cover the spread in this game, but it was not pretty.

During the three-game losing streak, the Wildcats were turning over the ball a ton, which killed Pope’s team, and despite leaving with the victory, turnovers were a problem once again. Kentucky turned the ball over 15 times, but luckily for the Wildcats, South Carolina only turned those turnovers into 13 points. If the Gamecocks had turned the turnovers into more points, it would have been really tough for Pope’s team to have gotten the win.

Otega Oweh had his worst game of SEC play without question and perhaps his worst game of the season. Oweh went 3-13 from the field and ended his streak of scoring double-digit points as he only had eight in this game.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward EJ Walker (6) battle for a rebound during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The good news for the Wildcats is that Denzel Aberdeen was able to pick up Oweh in a game where he struggled, as Aberdeen ended up scoring 19 points while going 6-12 from the field and 4-6 from three. If Aberdeen would not have played well this evening, it is hard to see a world where Kentucky would have won this game.

Another player who stepped up in a big way was Mo Dioubate. The Gamecocks are a team that struggles to defend down low, and Dioubate was able to score 12 points while going 5-10 from the field. He also pulled down four boards. Dioubate also led the Wildcats in +/- in this game with a +16. Andrija Jelavic had the worst +/- on the team with a -8, which shows how important Dioubate was in the massive win.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Collin Chandler only had ten points in this game, but once again, he hit a dagger three. He struggled in the second half against the Auburn Tigers in the loss on Saturday but bounced back with a massive bucket in this must-win game for the Wildcats.

This win should have Kentucky fans feeling good that the Wildcats will make it in the NCAA Tournament but winning a few of these tough three games down the stretch would be very helpful. Kentucky's back was against the wall and they found a way to win a tough game. Now Pope has to have his players ready for Saturday as they rematch the Vanderbilt Commodores who smacked them in Nashville weeks ago.