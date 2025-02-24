Three teams Kentucky should want to avoid in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
March is almost here, so that means we're getting more fresh updated bracket projections by the day for the NCAA Tournament. With how stacked the SEC is this season, plenty of more resume opportunities will be available in the conference tournament too, and that goes for Kentucky as well. The Wildcats have picked up some really good resume wins this season, including being 7-2 on the season against AP top 15 teams, the two losses coming to Alabama.
As we get closer to Selection Sunday, it's time to look at some teams Kentucky will want to avoid when it comes time to draw their seed and region matchups. Right now, Kentucky is floating around the 3 or 4 seed lines, which means they would be matched up with a 14 or 13 seed team. Here's a look at three teams based on current seeding projections that Kentucky needs to try and avoid in a first round matchup.
1. High Point
This one is a really sneaky team. High Point is currently slotted as a 13 seed among many different bracket projections. Something very surprising is that the Panthers are actually 28th in the entire country in offensive efficiency. That is a team that can sneak up on the Wildcats if they're not careful, especially considering if they were to meet in a first round matchup. It's pretty impressive when you break down their offense. The Panthers actually rank 18th in college basketball in two-point percentage, and 46th in three-point percentage. Not to mention they really take care of the ball, posting the 4th-best offensive steal percentage in the country. With how inconsistent Kentucky's defense can be, High Point is a team that Kentucky doesn't want to see in their side of the bracket.
2. Utah Valley
This isn't just because it is Mark Pope's former coaching gig. Utah Valley is on a heater in the Western Atheltic Conference, on a five-game winning streak in the conference, with a 12-1 conference record so far. Utah Valley really brings a pretty decent defense, ranking 92nd in defensive efficiency, even 33rd in two-point defense. One area Kentucky could attack the Wolverines is their three-point defense, which ranks 252nd in the country. They also have a win over Murray State in non-conference play, too. The Wolverines can get hot from deep, as they are shooting 34% on the season and 46% overall. The Wolverines are currently seen as a 14 seed team.
3. Lipscomb
Yes, the two teams met earlier this season, and Kentucky got a 29-point win, but this is March Madness, and crazy things can happen. Everyone knows that. The Bisons are in the Atlantic Sun Conference, and have a 12-4 record, with losses to Eastern Kentucky (twice), North Alabama, and Queens. Right now, the Bisons are a 13 seed in most projections. Make no mistake, Lipscomb is a very good scoring team, averaging 78.4 points per game, ranking 22nd in the country in two-point percentage, 27th in free-throw percentage, and 98th in three-point. On the defensive side, they rank 78th in adjusted defensive efficiency, 27th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 54th in three-point percentage defense. Those are a lot of areas where they can expose some of Kentucky's weaknesses. The Bisons are led by forward Jacob Ognacevic, who is averaging 20 points per game. He had 17 points and 8 rebounds against Kentucky in November.
Those are three teams that Kentucky shouldn't want to be matched up with in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. All three have a good case as to why the Wildcats shouldn't want to play them to open the tournament.