Three things to know about the #17 Kansas Jayhawks

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will have their first major test of the season on Tuesday when they face the #17 Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. After a season-opener that featured a very good overall performance, the Wildcats struggled defensively against James Madison on Friday and now, head into their first big matchup.

The Kansas Jayhawks have started the season very well, putting up at least 89 points in each of their first two games. Heading into a game that will tell us a lot about where this Kentucky team is, it's time to take a look at Kansas. Here are three things to know about Bill Self's Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) reacts after a basket made against Fordham Rams during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Nov. 2, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trey Kaufman-Renn is a difference-maker for Kansas

Trey Kauffman-Renn fought to become eligible for Kansas and now that he is, he has been an absolute difference-maker for the Jayhawks. In their season-opener against Fordham, the 6-9 forward put up nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a block off the bench. But then, as a starter last time out, he exploded for a game-high 17 points on 7-8 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and a block. So far this season, he has been a focal point of their offense, along with starting guard Tre White. The duo has been electric in the scoring column. This Kansas team loves to attack the rim and score inside, and Kaufman-Renn feeds off paint success.

Defense has been impressive so far

In their preseason matchups against Louisville and Duke, defense was a question that fans began to wonder about. But, through their two regular season games, they have been very impressive on that end, really bothering teams with their length. Against Middle Tennessee State, the Jayhawks held them to just 17-68 shooting overall along with forcing 16 turnovers in which they were able to get 28 points off of. On the other hand, they allowed just two points off of their 12 turnovers. Defense has been a strength of really good Bill Self teams and this one might have it.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) reacts after a basket and foul against Fordham Rams during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Nov. 2, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyran Stokes hasn’t turned it on -- yet?

Stokes, a former Kentucky target, came into the year as the No. 1 prospect from the 2026 class. So far, he has not played like it. Or better yet, he has not inserted himself. Against Fordham, Stokes put up 15 points on 5-7 shooting, along with seven rebounds, an assist and a block. On Friday, he had just eight points on 2-5 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and a block. The season-opener featured a solid performance, but nowhere near what you expect from the star guy. So far, it's been Kauffman-Renn and Tre White running the show for Kansas, but could Stokes turn it on in primetime? We'll have to see, but he's certainly capable of doing that and if he does, the Jayhawks could be scary good.

Kentucky will have their hands full on Tuesday on both ends of the floor. It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats shake out against a top team that is not an exhibition. Does Mark Pope have some stuff up his sleeve as far as play-calling goes?

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