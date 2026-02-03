Three Things to Know about the Oklahoma Sooners

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to keep the momentum rolling after picking up a massive road win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as they now get ready to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky basketball has won six of their last seven games and are coming off of that huge bounce-back victory against Arkansas after their embarrassing 25-point loss to Vandy earlier that week. The Wildcats have responded multiple times this season already. but no moment bigger than the win at Arkansas. Now, the Wildcats turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners as they return to Rupp Arena after a two-game road stand. Oklahoma is coming in with the worst record in the SEC at 1-8 through nine games. In their last time out, the Sooners took a 10-point loss to Texas at home.

Here are three things Kentucky fans need to know before the Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma features a very vulnerable two-point defense

Oklahoma forward Derrion Reid (35) celebrates during game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide, Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far in conference play, teams have easily been able to find success getting to the rim against Oklahoma. In fact, the Sooners are 15th in the SEC in two-point percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 57.8 percent from inside the arc. It has been where teams have done the most damage on offense. So far through nine SEC games, Oklahoma is allowing their opponents to score the second-most points from two in the entire conference, with 53.9 percent of their points coming from there.

They rely heavily on three-point shooting

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) shoots during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Sooners are not a very efficient offense to begin with, but they rely heavily on one area and that is three-point shooting. So far in conference play, Oklahoma is 6th in three-point percentage, shooting the ball at a 34 percent clip from deep. The way they like to get their points is essentially the oppositite of how teams like to attack them. The Sooners get 33.7 percent of their points from deep, which ranks as the third-most in the SEC. So far, their offense has actually been a bright spot in conference play, as the defense has continued to really let them down. Nijel Pack is one to watch on offense for the Sooners, aside from leading scorer Xzayvier Brown, who is averaging 18.4 points over his last 13 games. Pack has taken the fourth-most shots of anyone in the SEC along with also having the 17th-highest assist rate. Pack ranks third in the conference with 3.2 made threes per game.

Sooners have been a very sloppy offense in SEC play

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown (1) gestures after making a shot during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Oklahoma one-dimensional on offense, but they are extremely sloppy, which is an area Kentucky can take advantage of. So far in SEC play, the Sooners rank 11th in turnover percentage and 10th in those miscues coming off steals. In comparison, Kentucky actually ranks first in the conference in steals, so this can really be an area that separates the two teams on Wednesday.

All in all, this is a matchup where Kentucky just needs to stay focused and take care of business on their home floor against the worst team in the SEC.