Three Things to Know: #14 Florida Gators

Kentucky basketball is getting ready to really put their recent streak to the test as they take on the No. 14 Florida Gators on the road in Gainesville on Saturday, a game that will be their hardest of the season. It will likely also end up being their toughest of the entire season, with just seven games left and the fact they are taking on the best team in the SEC.

Florida has been an absolute juggernaut over the last month and their margin of victory is very intimidating. They have wins over the likes of Georgia (92-77, 86-66), Tennessee (91-67), at Vandy (98-94), with their most-recent wins against Alabama (100-77) and at Texas A&M (86-67). It has been an impressive run through SEC play and that has translated to them not only being one of the best teams in the conference, but in the entire country.

The Gators have been utterly dominant this season and will face Kentucky while being on a hot streak of their own, also winning nine of their last ten games. Let's take a look at what you need to know about the Florida Gators before the big clash of first and second place teams in the SEC gets underway on Saturday.

Florida is absolutely elite at rebounding

Probably the most well-known fact about this Florida basketball team is their elite presence on the glass, which is a big part of their identity. They rank 2nd in offensive rebound percentage, as well as 3rd on the defensive end in all of college basketball. This will be the best rebounding team Kentucky has faced by far and the reason they are so successful is their physical play, especially from big man Reuben Chinyelu, who is the team's best rebounder by a wide margin. He grabs 30.7 percent of opponents misses, as well as 17 percent of his own teams missed shots. Chinyelu ranks 3rd nationally in defensive rebounds and 6th on the offensive end. In conference play, he ranks first on the defensive glass and second on offense in the SEC.

Paint, second-chance points fuel the offense

This comes with the help of their impressive rebounding ability, but a big reason they have been able to score so efficiently is thanks to their paint presence. Three of the four most-used players on this Florida team is their three big men and for good reason. They are all great rebounders and that leads to consistent second-chance points and scoring from inside thanks to their very physical play. Nationally, Florida is 25th in two-point percentage, including second in the SEC. Just 25.4 percent of their points are coming from three, which ranks 324th nationally. The trio of Alex Condon, Reuben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh is absolutely dangerous. Combine that with a backcourt that can be electric with their playmaking, it's no wonder why Florida has been so good.

Three-point shooting is the only glaring weakness

Speaking of a small percentage of their points coming from three-point range, their shooting from deep is one of the few weaknesses of this Florida team. The Gators rank 351st nationally in three-point percentage, shooting it at a 28.8 percent clip on the year, just 29.7 through SEC play. There are many examples of this, but Florida's ability to blow teams out and put up more than 80 points while still shooting poorly from three is impressive, but scary for opponents. Their rebounding on the glass is a big part of it, but Florida's two-point efficiency is really why they are able to do that.

Against Alabama, Florida put up 100 points all while crushing the Crimson Tide in the paint on their way to a 23-point win. The Gators scored 74 of their points from inside, including 17-26 from the free-throw line. They followed that up by scoring 68 of their 86 points from either two-pointers or free throws in a 19-point win at Texas A&M.

Florida is a dangerous team, as you can see. They have been very hot as well over the last month. Two very hot teams will clash on Saturday. Can Kentucky pull off their biggest win of the season and step into first place in the SEC standings?