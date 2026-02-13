How to Watch, Keys to Victory: #25 Kentucky Basketball at #14 Florida

The No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats are going to put their recent hot streak to the ultimate test as they get ready to take on the No. 14 Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday, a game will decide first place in the SEC. For Kentucky, it's a massive opportunity and one that was not even thought of after they began conference play with an 0-2 record.

Kentucky basketball is coming off of a big 74-71 win over Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Saturday, completing their sweep over the Vols. Now, they turn their attention to their toughest matchup of the season against the Florida Gators. As for Florida, they are in sole position for first place in the SEC, which is why this game on Saturday is big for them as well.

The Gators have been the best team in college basketball over the last month, winning nine of their last ten games like Kentucky has, but their margin of victory is why they have been so good. Florida has wins over the likes of Georgia (92-77, 86-66), Tennessee (91-67), at Vandy (98-94), with their most-recent wins against Alabama (100-77) and at Texas A&M (86-67). A very impressive resume to say the least and the analytics seem to be really loving their dominance. Saturday's game is going to be huge for Kentucky, because they are facing a team with barely any weaknesses. It's going to be yet another test of physicality for Kentucky, as Florida has been excellent on the glass.

Let's take a look at how Kentucky basketball fans can watch their Wildcats take on the Florida Gators on Saturday down in Gainesville.

How to watch Kentucky take on Florida

Kentucky basketball and the Florida Gators will face off against each other beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon and fans can watch the game on ABC. You may also listen to the action on the UK Sports Network.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24), guard Jasper Johnson (2) and forward Braydon Hawthorne (right) celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Keys to victory for the Kentucky Wildcats against Florida

Rebound and embrace physicality

Like Tennessee, crashing the glass will be an important key, but especially so against Florida. The Gators are the best rebounding team Kentucky has and will face this entire season. They rank 2nd in offensive rebound percentage, as well as 3rd on the defensive end in all of college basketball. This will be the best rebounding team Kentucky has faced by far and the reason they are so successful is their physical play, especially from big man Reuben Chinyelu, who is the team's best rebounder by a wide margin. He grabs 30.7 percent of opponents misses, as well as 17 percent of his own teams missed shots. Chinyelu ranks 3rd nationally in defensive rebounds and 6th on the offensive end. In conference play, he ranks first on the defensive glass and second on offense in the SEC. This stat is massively important for Kentucky to try and limit Florida in.

Force Florida to shoot the three

Against a team with rarely any weaknesses, there is one category that is a glaring problem for Florida and that is three-point shooting. The Gators rank 351st nationally in three-point percentage, shooting it at a 28.8 percent clip on the year, just 29.7 through SEC play. Florida is also 25th in two-point percentage, including second in the SEC. Just 25.4 percent of their points are coming from three, which ranks 324th nationally. Their bad shooting is exactly why they rarely shoot them, but the Gators sure do make up for it with their impressive paint scoring as well as their ability to create second-chance points off rebounds.

A massive opportunity awaits for Kentucky basketball down in Florida on Saturday? Can the Wildcats overtake the Gators for first place in the SEC, a team that has been playing at an ellite level? It's a tall task but as we've learned this season, never count out the Wildcats in any game.