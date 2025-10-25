Three things we learned from Kentucky's 78-65 blowout win over #1 Purdue
The most highly anticipated exhibition of the entire offseason took place on Friday night in Rupp Arena as the Kentucky Wildcats hosted the #1 Purdue Boilermakers. Mark Pope's team was excited for the challenge of hosting the #1 team in college basketball and dominated Purdue 78-65.
Don't forget the Wildcats did this without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, who are widely considered two of the best three players on this team, grouped with Otega Oweh.
This win is going to have Big Blue Nation believing that Kentucky basketball is back, as the Wildcats looked like the best team in the nation tonight.
Folks will say that is an overreaction, but the Purdue Boilermakers are an elite team, and the Wildcats dominated them without two starters.
Let's take a look at three things we learned in the Wildcats' 78-65 win over Purdue.
Jasper Johnson is a star
Over the last few months, fans have heard Jasper Johnson compared to Rob Dillingham, and that was on display this evening. Johnson led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 on 6-10 from the field and 3-7 from three. Johnson was shifty with the basketball, and this led to him creating some open looks for himself. Many thought Johnson would be a multiple year player, but he looked like a lottery pick tonight.
The defense is officially ELITE
Kentucky's defense is ranked fourth in KenPom, so fans were excited to see it matched up against the #1 KenPom offense, and they got that wish this evening. The Wildcats were dominant, holding Purdue to 65 points and 38.6% from the field and 17.6% from three. Last season, the defense was an issue for the Wildcats, and fans were hoping Pope would fix it, and he did just that in this basketball game.
Kentucky's depth is terrifying
The big talk of this Kentucky team was the depth. Many said Pope's team was like Noah's Ark as it had two of everything, and it looked like that this evening. Eight players scored over five points in this game, and three scored in double figures. The Wildcats' bench outscored Purdue 34-18. The depth looks good with Quaintance and Lowe off the floor, so it's scary to think what it will be with them back.
Final Thoughts
Mark Pope has one of the best teams in all of college basketball, and with Lowe and JQ both on the floor, it might be the best team in the nation. The Wildcats will be dominant on both ends of the floor, and this is going to be a special season of Kentucky basketball.