Top five SEC basketball players for the 2024-25 season
The SEC is full of talent this season in basketball, which is part of the reason why, top to bottom, this is the best the conference has ever been.
Many of the top players in the SEC have a real shot to win the John Wooden Award this season.
Let's take a look at the five best players in the SEC for the 2024-25 season.
Top Five SEC Basketball Players for the 2024-25 Season
5) Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky
Jaxson Robinson comes to Kentucky from BYU, following the Wildcat's new head coach, Mark Pope. Last season, Robinson led the Cougars in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game. Robinson is a veteran who will look to have his best season of college hoops this year in Lexington and very well could average 20 points per game. There are a lot of players who could have come in fifth on this list, but Robinson has the highest upside.
4) Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Last season was Walter Clayton Jr's first year in the SEC, and he was really good for the Florida Gators, averaging 17.6 points per game. He shot 43.2% from the field and 36.5% from deep. Clayton Jr. looks to have an ever better season this year and will be the best player on a sneaky good Florida team.
3) Johnell Davis, Arkansas
Johnell Davis transferred to Arkansas from FAU, and he looks to be the star of John Calipari's first team in Fayetteville. Last season for the Owls, Davis averaged 18.2 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.4% from three. The 6'4 guard is going to have a massive year playing for Calipari and very well could win SEC Player of the Year.
2) Johni Broome, Auburn
Last season was Johni Broome's second year at Auburn, and he was great for the Tigers, averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The center shot 54.8% from the field and added the three-ball to his game, shooting 35.4% from deep. It feels like the best season of his career is ahead for Broome, and he could average 20 and ten for Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers. Broome is the best big in the SEC.
1) Mark Sears, Alabama
Not much needs to be said about Mark Sears other than he is the best guard in the SEC. He led Alabama to the Final Four last season, averaging 21.5 points per game on the season. He also shot 50.8% from the field, which, as a guard shooting the ball as much as he does, is incredibly impressive. Sears is the best player in the SEC, heading into the 2024-25 season on a team in Alabama that is a legit National Championship contender.