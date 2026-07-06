Trent Noah is turning heads in summer practices for Kentucky

As one of the few Kentucky veterans on the roster next season, Trent Noah is being leaned on for guidance. Whenever one of the transfers is unsre of something, Noah is one of the guys that they watch, learn from and listen to. Even though he has that quality experience, Noah is going to really have to earn his minutes next season. The good news is, he's already making himself stand out in practice.

Milan Momcilovic spoke with reporters last week and among the many hot topics, he talked about one player who has surprised him so far in practice. His answer? Trent Noah, who he says has been the team's best points per possession player through the last few weeks. With his shooting ability, Noah is making some real noise in practice. Here is Momcilovic's full comments on the Kentucky native.

Dec 9, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Trent, because I didn't watch a whole lot of Kentucky last year. I watched a little bit, so I saw him play a little bit here and there, but coming into summer, I think he's been the best player so far," Momcilovic said. "Coach (Pope) showed a slide of points per possession and he's number one by a long shot, so I kind of just honestly been looking at him and learning from him a little bit, because he's been here three years, he's a veteran in this program and he knows what to do. So I think just watching that and seeing that--because he's a shooter, too--is cool."

What does it mean for Momcilovic to have a guy like Noah by his side, a fellow knock-down shooter that has been in Pope's system for multiplec years? " I think it's big just to see him do it for three years, he understands everything. Just watching him and see how he goes about it. Obviously, I have my own wrinkle to what I do, but I kind of understand it from him and take off from there."

Nov 26, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Noah saw 10.6 minutes per game, averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. There was a lot of buzz about a sophomore year jump that ultimately never came, but he has the opportunity to carve out a real role off the bench next season if he keeps this play in practice going. His shooting ability is undeniably valuable, but the results just never came this past season. Maybe it was due to the lack of flow and spacing in Kentucky's offense. If so, things are looking much more promising on that front heading into next season.

Noah could make that jump Kentucky fans have been waiting for next season in what is expected to be a much smoother offense.

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