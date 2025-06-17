Two former Kentucky Wildcats were selected in ESPN's recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and some players from Kentucky's 2024-25 roster are hoping to hear their names called. When the draft inches closer more and more mock drafts begin to come out, and they each have some similarities and some differences.
The two players who have a real shot at hearing their name called from Mark Pope's first Kentucky roster are Koby Brea and Amari Williams.
Brea was the best shooter in college basketball over the last handful of years, and that skillset transferred with ease with him from Dayton to Kentucky.
Williams was a monster for the Wildcats down low this season, as he was running the offense like a point guard despite being a seven-footer. These skills as a ball handler are what makes Williams so exciting to NBA teams.
ESPN's most recent mock draft from Jonathan Givony has both Brea and Williams going in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Brea went with the 47th pick to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Williams went with the 56th to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Both of these players have the skillset to have a role at the next level, and a team needs to give them a shot. Brea should, without question, be taken in the draft, but it is more up in the air for Williams.
If Williams is not taken in the draft GM's are making a massive mistake as he is a player who has the unique skill set to make him an elite role player in the NBA.
Brea, thanks to his shooting, will find a bench role in the NBA early in his career with a shot to blossom into a star if he can improve on defense.
Kentucky fans will have a lot to pay attention to in this year's NBA Draft.