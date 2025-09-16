Two Kentucky players are predicted to be breakout stars in college basketball
One of the reasons fans believe the Kentucky Wildcats are going to be so good this season is because of the upside of the roster. Part of having upside is having breakout candidates, and the Wildcats have them all over this 2025-26 roster.
An article just came out from David Connelly of Sports Grid where he listed 35 breakout candidates in college basketball, and two Wildcats made the cut.
The two Wildcats who made the list were Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen and Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe.
Let's take a look at what Connely had to say about Aberdeen and Lowe.
Denzel Aberdeen
Connelly on Aberdeen: "Last season, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope referred to former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen as "terrifying". He went out of his way to limit him whenever he came off the bench for the Gators, and now he has him on his side in Lexington. Aberdeen will surely go from sixth man to starting five for the Wildcats this season, and Pope's respect for Aberdeen's game likely means more playing time for the rising senior. If he can maintain his scoring punch with a slightly higher workload in 2025-26, he'll be one to watch in the SEC."
Aberdeen was a solid backup guard in the best backcourt in college basketball who won a national title last season. Now, Aberdeen comes over to Lexington, where he will likely start for the Wildcats this season. Aberdeen will prove he is an elite scorer this season for Mark Pope's Wildcats.
Jaland Lowe
Connelly on Lowe: "With Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington departing Pittsburgh last offseason, Jaland Lowe had a clear path to become the Panthers’ go-to scorer—and he embraced the role, leading the team with 16.8 points per game. However, as a career sub-40% shooter from the field, he’ll need to improve his efficiency to maintain that kind of workload at Kentucky under Mark Pope. If he can improve that aspect of his game, there is plenty of upside here for him to become one of the national stars of the sport in Lexington."
Lowe has a real shot to be an elite scorer for the Wildcats this season, and he will more than likely improve his efficiency in the Pope system. Lowe has been the biggest winner of summer practice as fans believe he is going to take his game to the next level in Lexington. The Pitt transfer Lowe might be the most underrated point guard in the nation.