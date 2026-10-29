Two reasons Kentucky fans should be encouraged from the exhibition win over UCF

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats just played their final exhibition game before the season gets started on Tuesday against Manhattan. The Wildcats took on a UCF team, that was a ten seed last season in the NCAA Tournament.

Pope and the Wildcats were able to take down the Knights 90-76 in overtime, but it took a clutch shot from Alex Wilkins for the Wildcats to make it to overtime. Kentucky fans have been very frustrated about the way the Wildcats played in the win over the Knights. There were definitely some things that will have to be improved over the coming months for this team to make a run, but there were also some encouraging things we saw on the floor in the win over UCF.

Let's take a look at two reasons Big Blue Nation should be encouraged by the overtime win over UCF.

Two reasons Kentucky fans should be encouraged by Kentucky's win over UCF

Mason Williams continued to look like a star

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) passes the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, guard depth was a question for Mark Pope and the Wildcats. That was before the injuries to Jerone Morton and Trent Noah, which meant that the young Mason Williams was going to have to step up for the Wildcats. Well, in these exhibition games, Williams has looked like he is going to be a star this season. In the win over the Knights, Williams had 18 points while shooting a very efficient 7-for-10 from the field. Williams has proved that he is going to be a great player for Kentucky this season, and if he keeps this up, it will be hard for Coach Pope to keep him out of the starting five.

The Kentucky defense looked better than anticipated

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) attempts to call a timeout during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense wasn't supposed to be a strength for Pope's team this season, but three exhibition games into the year, I have been very impressed with how the defense has played. The goal in these exhibition games is to take something positive away, and that has been the defense. Coach Pope has talked about how length for the Wildcats on defense will be a strength, and that was on display last night as Kentucky took down the Knights. BBN knows the offense will be elite for Pope's team, so if the defense can keep impressing, this team can be really good

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