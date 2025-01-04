Tyler Herro is having a career-best season with the Miami Heat
The NBA season is nearing the All-Star break, and former Wildcat Tyler Herro is a candidate for it. Herro is having a career season, as he has taken a major jump in points per game by a significant amount. He is putting up at least 20 points almost every night this season, and he has no sign of slowing down.
The former Wildcat is averaging 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 47.8% overall and 41% from three-point range, which both are career-high numbers. Suprisingly, as the All-Star break nears, Herro is not as much of a favorite to be voted into the game as many thought. The NBA released early rankings so far based off votes, and out of all the guards in the East, Herro is ranked 9th. A career-best season so far, and the former Wildcat is all the way down at No. 9. The conference is stacked with talented guards, but it's no doubt Herro should be higher on the list when looking at his numbers this season.
Not only is Herro putting up career-high's in points and shooting percentages, but his attempts are higher, too. Through 32 games played, the former Wildcat is averaging 9.7 three-point attempts per game. It's crazy to think he is putting up a career-high 41% from deep with a career-high in attempts. His jump this season in production is very significant, and he is a big reason why the Heat are near the top 5 in the Eastern Conference as we get close to the half-way mark of the season.
Herro and fellow former Wildcat Bam Adebayo will be fighting to get the Heat in a good spot in the playoffs, and the Eastern Conference is a close race beyond the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.