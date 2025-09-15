Kentucky could land the SEC's next Anthony Edwards in the 2027 class
Kentucky basketball has extended another offer in the class of 2027, this time to the top-ranked point guard in the class, Nasir Anderson. The top 10 overall prospect has been talking with the Kentucky staff for a few months and now has received a well-earned offer from the Wildcats. Over the summer, Anderson told KSR's Zack Geoghegan he was mainting 'daily' contact with the staff, specifically assistant coach Mikhail McLean. Now, the talks have turned into an offer.
Anderson has seen his stock jump up tremendously since the summer began. The 6-4 point guard began the month of June ranked as the #32 overall prospect by ESPN and has since jumped all the way to #11 in just a few months. That jump didn't just come for nothing, though, as Anderson had quite an impressive summer in front of many scouts and coaches. Aside from his time at Adidas 3SSB Championships, where he averaged 13.8 points at Rock Hill, he also showcased his talent at other events. He was named MVP over the summer at the FIBA AmeriCup with Team USA's U16 squad, as well as showing out at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in front of many coaching staff's, including Kentucky.
Many scouting services have been making comparisons with Anderson's game, but one that really sticks out is the comparison between him and NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, who is an electric guard, who can not only muscle his way to the rim, but also knock down threes consistently.
Anderson, a Georgia native and a fan of the Bulldogs growing up, is receiving interest from a number of programs including Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, and Missouri, among others. The 6-4 guard transferred to Prolific Prep for his junior season, but the two Georgia schools are going to fight to keep him home. As Kentucky continues to ramp up their interest with Anderson, it's too early to tell, but there is a chance of a Kentucky-Georgia battle, similar to Anthony Edwards' recruitment.
Here's what Rivals' Jamie Shaw has to say about Anderson's game. "Anderson is a vicious point of attack lead guard. He utilizes twitchy athleticism, a tenacious mentality, and physical strength to keep opponents out of the paint while having the balance and crafty handle to consistently be able to put pressure on the front of the rim. Anderson earned MVP of the FIBA U16 Americas Cup, where he helped the USA win a gold medal."
There are certainly a lot of similarities between Anderson and Edwards even more so than there game. Kentucky will be looking to get on the right side of things in Anderson's recrument after losing out on Edwards' high school recruitment. We'll see where the interest goes, but Kentucky certainly looks like they're serious with this interest.