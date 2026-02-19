Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Knicks)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Anunoby, who suffered a toe nail avulsion earlier this month, missed the Knicks' final four games before the All-Star break.

However, it appears he's on track to suit up against the Pistons on Thursday, and oddsmakers have set the Knicks as 4.5-point favorites at home as a result. DraftKings has New York at -180 to win this game even though it has suffered multiple 30-point losses to the Pistons this season.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Anunoby returned to practice in full and is cleared to play. So, it seems like he'll be back in action despite being listed as questionable for New York.

OG Anunoby is back to practice in full, he says. He said he is fully cleared to play. When asked about it, he said the toe nail avulsion was very painful. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 18, 2026

A return from Anunoby would be a major boost for the Knicks, as they are 27-14 in the 41 games he's played in and 8-6 in the 14 games that he's missed. This season, Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

New York didn't have Anunoby the last time it faced the Pistons, and it lost 118-80 in one of its worst showings all season long.

Anunoby is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he'll likely spend some time guarding Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham in this matchup. It's unclear if the Knicks plan to limit Anunoby's minutes in this game since he hasn't played since Feb. 4.

This is a huge game for the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings, as they enter Thursday's action with just a one-game lead on the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and are six games out of the top spot in the conference.

