Vanderbilt beat Kentucky basketball at their own game on Tuesday

This Kentucky team has been known to have some massive second-half comebacks this season. Fresh off of a five-game winning streak where two of those wins required comebacks of 17 points or more, the Wildcats were unable find that same magic that has been a big reason for why their season has really turned around. It has been a trend under Mark Pope for his Kentucky teams to commonly find themselves having to dig out of a hole in the second half, but on Tuesday, they couldn't make the comeback happen.

Kentucky basketball had just 10 points in 12 minutes in the first half and went from down 13 to 22 in a span of three minutes, where they were then unable to ever gain a lead in what was an absolutely embarrassing performance. The Wildcats have now had four lossess that have been in embarrassing fashion, but Tuesday was different. In Kentucky's five-game win streak, their identity of intense defense leading to offense is what has given them success. But, that was missing completely against Vanderbilt. It was nowhere to be found, and the Wildcats found themselves playing catch-up early and getting nowhere, all because their defense never set the tone.

Let's take their comeback win at Tennessee for example. The Vols did not make a field goal in the last five minutes, as Kentucky's transition offense was really able to take advantage there. What continued to help give them comeback wins multiple times this season, defense, was nowhere to be found all game. Kentucky finished with just eight points off nine turnovers, while Vanderbilt converted 28 points off of 15 turnovers. Not only that, but the Wildcats could have found transition offense from defensive rebounding, but they allowed 13 offensive rebounds as the Commodores rarely missed whenever Kentucky needed them to most. Vanderbilt beat Kentucky at their own game. The Wildcats have continuously leaned on defense turning into offense, but they could never find it against one of the best offenses in the country.

Maybe Kentucky was fortunate that LSU had an exploitable offense without their best player, or that Tennessee already is known for being one of the sloppiest teams in the country with no elite offense to combat it. Either way, the Wildcats faced a team in Vanderbilt that was not going to let that happen. An elite offense that already takes care of the ball got the best of a Kentucky team that relies very heavily on transition offense and intensity from defense. It showed in an ugly way on Tuesday.