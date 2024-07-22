WATCH: Former Kentucky Wildcat makes circus shot in NBA Summer League
NBA Summer League has almost come to a close, and all of the former Wildcats did a good job proving in these games that they deserve to be in the NBA. One player who got off to a slow start in Summer League but then turned things around in his final game was Rob Dillingham.
In his first few games of Summer League action, Dillingham didn't look great, as he wasn't making many jump shots, and he wasn't very efficient from the field. Dillingham, game by game, got better, but finally, against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, he put it all together.
Dillingham had 25 points in the Timberwolves win over the Magic to lead all scorers. He also had a whooping 12 assist giving the former Wildcat a double-double. The former Kentucky point guard went 11-18 from the field and 3-7 from three.
It was great to see Dillingham turn things around in such strong fashion and he looked like the Dillingham Kentucky fans saw all last season. This version of Dillingham is what got NBA coaching staffs so excited about the elite scorers NBA upside.
Dillingham's best basket of the day was a circus shot where he was inbounding the basketball. He passed the ball off the back of an opponent grabbed it himself and went a made a reverse layup for two points. These kinds of creative plays are going to be what make Dillingham a special player at the next level.
Let's take a look at this beautiful play from Dillingham that got the Timberwolves two points against the Magic in his final Summer League game.