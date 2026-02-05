Timberwolves' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket Following Ayo Dosunmu Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves landed one of the top guards available at this year's trade deadline on Thursday morning, sending Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Ayo Dosunmu.

Minnesota traded Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks to Chicago for Dosunmu and Julian Phillips, sources said. https://t.co/bVhLA9Sb3f — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

A second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu is having a terrific 2025-26 season, averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from 3-point range.

The move has vaulted the Timberwolves to fourth in the odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, as they now sit at +1200. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+140), Denver Nuggets (+475) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+1100) have bettor odds to win the title this season.

Dosunmu should help the Timberwolves replace Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who left the team in free agency this past offseason. The Wolves traded away guard Mike Conley earlier this week to give them some more financial flexibility (potentially for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade), as he had played a limited role off the bench along with journeyman Bones Hyland.

Dillingham was a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he has not been able to crack the rotation for the Timberwolves, and the team decided to move him for an upgrade in Dosunmu. The former Bulls guard is a free agent after this season, but the Wolves could opt to bring him back now that Conley is off their books.

Minnesota currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and is just one game back of the No. 3-seeded Denver Nuggets. Dosunmu should slot in nicely alongside Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo in the backcourt.

Oddsmakers are clearly high on the Wolves after they addressed their biggest need ahead of the deadline, and their odds would likely improve even further if they pull off a deal for Antetokounmpo by the end of the day.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.