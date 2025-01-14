WATCH: Kerr Kriisa is getting some shots up ahead of Kentucky's matchup with Texas A&M
The Kentucky Wildcats have been without guard Kerr Kriisa for a while now, and his energy is something the Wildcats have been missing on the floor. Kriisa had surgery on his foot after suffering an injury in the Wildcats comeback victory over Gonzaga.
It has been well over a month since Kriisa has been on the floor, but Mark Pope had a positive update about his road to recovery.
Here is the most recent update on Kriisa from Coach Pope, "Kerr (Kriisa) is out of the boot for at least little segments of the day, which he's excited about. It's not full-time, and so, he'll begin some rehab here in the next couple of weeks. Then, it's just a matter of just seeing how fast and cleanly he can progress. We still don't really have a timeframe, but we're making progress on that part."
Kriisa was seen on the floor a few hours before the Texas A&M game was set to tip shooting without a boot. There is no doubt that Kriisa still has a lot left to get healed before he is back on the floor, but the good news for Kentucky is he will be back on the floor at some point.
Kentucky has had its fair share of struggles on the road, and Kriisa's energy plus exchange of words with the opposing team is something the Wildcats need back desperately.
Here is the video of Kriisa getting some shots up before the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against the Texas A&M Aggies.