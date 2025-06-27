What are the Boston Celtics getting in center Amari Williams?
The NBA Draft began its 2nd round coverage on Thursday, and one Wildcat heard his name called on draft night. Kentucky center Amari Williams was selected by Boston Celtics the with the 46th pick in the dtaft. Now, after climbing on many NBA draft boards thanks to his showing at the combine, Williams is getting to live out his dream of playing in the NBA, and on an NBA Championship contender, at that.
The Celtics are getting a really versatile big man when it comes to Amari Williams. Throughout last season, Williams expanded his offensive game, even bringing the ball up the floor at times. He has always been known as an underrated passer on offense, but he wasn't always dishing out assists down in the paint. In Mark Pope's system last season, WIlliams was able to help initiate offense at the top of the key, whether it's screening or finding open or cutting teammates. Pope's system emphasizes on playing through big men on offense, and Williams was great at that last season. He averaged 3.2 assists per game, which was the third highest on the team.
But, despite his offensive improvements, it's still Williams' defense that blows teams away. Last season at Kentucky, his rebounding rate was impressive. The 7-0 big man averaged 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He was a lethal rebounder on the defensive end especially, as his defensive rebounding rate ranked 5th in college basketball last season. He also had the 4th highest assist rate in the SEC last season.
Williams' versatility should bode well for him in the NBA, and he'll get plenty of learning experience playing on an NBA title contender in Boston.