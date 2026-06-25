What are the Oklahoma City Thunder getting in Kentucky star Otega Oweh?

Kentucky fans have been waiting all night to hear the name Otega Oweh called in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the wait is finally over. Oweh just went with the 41st pick to the Miami Heat, but his draft rights were traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This means Oweh will be joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace, who just two seasons ago won the NBA Championship.

The Thunder still have one of the best young cores in the NBA, and now they have added to it by bringing in the Kentucky star Oweh. This season for the Wildcats, Oweh led the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dunks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When watching Oweh play, some might wonder how he didn’t go higher in the draft, but the goal for him early into his pro career will be to see if he can continue to develop his jump shot. Last year at Kentucky, Oweh shot 33.3% from deep, but fans felt a lot more confident when Oweh would shoot the three-point shot.

Oweh is a great defender who is going to thrive playing for the Thunder, who are a team that works harder than any other team on the defensive end of the floor. Oweh can be a player for the Thunder who can come off the bench and play really hard on the defensive end of the floor, taking away steals and getting to the rim.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) shoots the ball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Sash Gavalyugov (2) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When it comes to getting to the rim, there was no player in college basketball better than Oweh last season. He will be able to do this in the league, and if there is nothing there, he can kick the ball out to an open shooter. Being able to drive and kick in the NBA is very important, and I believe Oweh will do this at a high level.

The goal now for Oweh will be to play really well in the NBA Summer League to prove to the Thunder that he has to be on the team next season. While Oweh’s shooting issue doesn’t make him a prototypical NBA guard, BBN knows this kid can play. He will prove in the NBA Summer League that no team can stop him from getting to the rim. It will be great to see him paired with SGA and Wallace. The fit between the Thunder and Oweh makes a ton of sense, and he could make this roster.

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