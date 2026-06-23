Mark Pope has had the chance to see his 2026-27 team take the floor for over a week now, as the Wildcats have had a few practices, and all signs are pointing to the fact that things are going very well. Coach Pope and his beard seem really happy with how the players have looked early into the offseason, but obviously there is a long way to go.

Today, the UK Sports Network posted a video of Coach Pope trying to beat the shot clock. He was asked about a player, and as quickly as possible, he shared his thoughts on that player. This was a really fun experiment for Coach Pope, and he had some great answers talking about his roster.

Let’s take a look at what Pope had to say about each player on Kentucky’s 26-27 roster.

Mark Pope shares his thoughts on every player on the 2026-27 Kentucky roster

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic: “Walking bucket with European flair”

Zoom Diallo: “Leader, PG, Physical”

Alex Wilkins: “SGA Vibes”

Kam Williams: “Two-way defender, shot maker”

Malachi Moreno: “Leader, elite passer, first-rounder”

Justin McBride: “Julius Randle vibes”

Franck Kepnang: “Shot blocker extraordinaire”

Ousmane N’Diaye: “Long, Usain Bolt vibes”

Jerone Morton: “Swaggy, bucket-getter”

Braydon Hawthorne: “Little brother with the highest ceiling possible”

Zyon Hawthorne: “Big brother, leader”

Mason Williams: “He is like a point guard, point guard, point guard, point guard”

Trent Noah: “The heart of Harlan County”

Reece Potter: “The pride of Lexington Catholic”

The quote on here that will have Kentucky fans the most excited is what Coach Pope had to say about Alex Wilkins, comparing him to former Wildcat and back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. BBN will also love to see that Pope compared McBride to Julius Randle. There have been a lot of positive summer reports about how McBride has played, so he could be a surprise star for this Kentucky team.

Pope said that Braydon Hawthrone has the highest ceiling possible, and every Kentucky fan will agree with this. Hawthorne has the upside to be one of the best players on this roster and an NBA Lottery pick, but he has to find it. If he does find it this offseason, it would be huge for this basketball team.

I have a feeling that Pope won’t be quite as vocal this season about how much he likes his team, but that he is really falling in love with this roster. There is a lot of work to be done, but excitement is brewing in Lexington, Kentucky.

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