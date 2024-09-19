What percentage of the NBA's top 100 players are former Wildcats?
Kentucky Wildcats are taking over the NBA. By now, you know that Kentucky has more players in the NBA more than any other college in the country. With all of those players, how many of those are among the top 100 players in the NBA at the moment?
CBS Sports recently ranked the top 100 players currently in the NBA, and not surprisingly, it includes nearly a dozen former Wildcats. Coming off of an MVP runner-up season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the first Wildcat listed, as he was in the top 5 players in the entire league at 4th overall. Gilgeous-Alexander was behind Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic.
Gilgeous-Alexander was the only former Wildcat listed among the top 10, with Anthony Davis being just outside there at 11th overall in the league. Davis is followed by Devin Booker, who comes it at No. 14. At the back-end of the top 25 in the rankings were Bam Adebayo (23rd overall), Tyrese Maxey (24th overall), and De'Aaron Fox (27th overall). Kentucky also had a couple of former players find their way into the top 40 of the list, with Jamal Murray (34th overall) and Karl-Anthony Towns (38th overall). Others in the top 100 player rankings include Julius Randle, who was just outside of the top 50 at 54th overall, Immanuel Quickley (82nd overall), and Tyler Herro (87th overall).
With that, it is further proof just how dominant Kentucky is among other colleges with putting players in the NBA. Out of all of those players, Kentucky has five players among the top 25, eight in the top 50, and 11 total players who are seen among the top 100 best players in the entire league.