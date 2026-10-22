What to know about the Texas Tech Red Raiders ahead of Friday's exhibition

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their first of three exhibition games last week when they defeated Little Rock 69-49. Now, they'll get a legit test in Texas Tech, who will be coming to Rupp Arena on Friday ranked as a preseason top 20 team.

Ahead of the big matchup, Kentucky is looking to tighten up the execution on offense while continuing its impressive play on defense as they held Little Rock to just 2-20 from three, including 15 turnovers and generating nine steals and eight blocks. On the otherhand, Kentucky's offense is going to take a few games to get into groove. On Friday, they're going to get tested by Texas Tech, who, even though will be without star player JT Toppin, are still a top 20 team. Here is what you need to know about the Red Raiders ahead of Friday's matchup.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience, depth is a strength for Texas Tech

WIth all of the uproar with the 5-for-5 ruling, Texas Tech fought to get multiple guys eligible, including key starting guards Derrion Williams, Donovan Atwell, and Cruz Davis, who are going to be leaned on in their game against Kentucky. Texas Tech has a lot of experience on the roster and along with their depth, will be a strength of theirs if they're going to reach their potential this season. Even without Toppin, the Red Raiders have potential to make some noise. Head coach Grant McCasland believes the experience will be their biggest strength this season. They also added a top 30 recruit in Dakari Spear at guard as well.

Defense, rebounding will be evaluated heavily against Kentucky

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense has always been a staple at Texas Tech under Grant McCasland and heading into this season, that is no different. When asked what he is looking to see most in his team's exhibition against Kentucky, McCasland says defense and rebounding will be a priority when he evaluates the tape after Friday's scrimmage. Without both JT Toppin and Jamichael Stillwell out, rebounding especially could be in question, as the Red Raiders seem to be very guard-heavy heading into the regular season. It will be very interesting to see the difference in Texas Tech with Toppin and without, because they go from a top 10 team to fringe-top 20 with his absence.

For Kentucky, we all know fans want to see improvements with offensive execution and continue to play well and be disruptive on defense, and they'll have the chance to do that against a top 20 Texas Tech team that will challenge them ahead of the regular season.

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