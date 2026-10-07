What we learned from Kentucky basketball's Pro Day at Rupp Arena

Kentucky basketball held its annual Pro Day where NBA scouts get an up-close and personal look at some Wildcats who they like as draft prospects, as well as new ones who might catch their eye for the first time. Media was also allowed the opportunity to see the event in-person and like Big Blue Madness, we have some takeaways -- even more this time around.

At Big Blue Madness, we saw very limited on-court action with drills and a very light scrimmage. On Tuesday, we got two hours filled with drills and 5-on-5 action. Here are three things we learned from Kentucky basketball Pro Day on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kam Williams is nearing full health

Williams went down to injury last season in early January, before making a comback for the postseason in a limited role. He did not look like himself, but after an offseason surgery, he is eying to pick back up where he left off in January, where it looked like a breakout season was about to happen. In Pro Day, he looked very good and mobile participating in the drills and putting up shots. Obviously, he was held out of the full-contact 5-on-5 portion as a precaution, as expected, including some drills, but we learned more about his health status on Tuesday. As reported recently, Williams has been out of his boot and cast, even participating in practice recently with no protection on his foot. A fully-healthy Kam Williams is upon us. Still, don't be surprised to see him sit out the exhibition games as a precaution.

Kam Williams is looking nice. Putting up shots before Pro Day pic.twitter.com/3OP2zEbniu — Wyatt Huff (@Wildcat_wave) October 6, 2026

Mason Williams will play legit backup PG minutes

We've learned a lot about his winner-type mindset since he arrived, but Mason Williams has also been a popular pick among teammates as a surprise player. He started to show why during the three-point contest at Big Blue Madness and that continued on to Pro Day as he was a very efficient shooter through drills. He also made some nice plays against the starters in certain drills as well. He's going to earn some significant backup point guard minutes this season. With Kentucky leaning into a two lead-guard type of offense with Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, a fresh Mason Williams off the bench is going to benefit them well.

Mark Pope, Mason Williams | UK Athletics

Alex Wilkins loves to let it fly from three

One of my biggest takaways from watching Kentucky play through drills and 5-on-5 action was that Alex Wilkins is not afraid to shoot it, and he's got the shooting ability to back that up. Throughout Tuesday night's Pro Day, whenever Wilkins was open or could create his own shoot from deep, he was shooting it. He shot it well, too. There are no stats from the event, but he seemed to be very efficient from three. Fans had questions about how his shooting would translate, and it looks like those questions are being answered early.

Out of everything we learned from Pro Day, Kentucky has no shortage of playmakers and shooters. Up next, we'll finally get to see this team in action against an opponent, as they will be taking on the Little Rock Trojans.

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