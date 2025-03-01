What went wrong for Kentucky in their blowout loss to #1 Auburn?
The Kentucky Wildcats were coming off a big momentum win over the Oklahoma Sooners, and Big Blue Nation hoped this would carry over when Kentucky took on #1 Auburn.
The Auburn Tigers came out firing and shot the ball really well from deep. On the flip side of this coin, Kentucky went 4-17 from three which is very uncharacteristic.
Amari Williams did a great job defending Johni Broome, as he only scored nine points on 3-9 shooting. The problem for the Wildcats was Miles Kelly scored 30 points, Chad Baker-Mazara scored 22, and Tahaad Pettiford scored 21. Kentucky slowed Broome but the other pieces played well.
Otega Oweh was never able to get going due to foul trouble, as he only played 20 minutes in this game, scoring four points.
Williams was really good for Kentucky in this game, scoring 13 points, pulling down 14 rebounds, and also dishing seven assists. This stat line, plus his defense against Broome, was impressive, but it wasn't enough to keep the Wildcats in the game.
Koby Brea had a great game scoring as he scored 21 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and 4-7 from three. Brea heating up will be good for the Wildcats when the NCAA Tournament comes around.
The other glaring issue for the Wildcats was the number of turnovers. This team turned the ball over 18 times, and that turned into 21 Auburn points. Kentucky has to take better care of the basketball, or they won't be in the NCAA Tournament long.
Kentucky didn't show up and play well in this game, but Pope's team needs to bounce back and take down the LSU Tigers in a must-win game.