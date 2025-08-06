Where does Kentucky stand with its top 2026 targets?
Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff have the Wildcats positioned well with a number of recruits in the 2026 class, as well as casted a very wide net in the class being involved with a number of recruits, including a lot among the top 10. When talking specifics, the Wildcats are involved with eight recruits within 247 Sports' top 10 rankings, including Tay Kinney, who is just outside of that range at #11. Let's take a look at where Kentucky is positioned with some of their top targets.
The Wildcats are involved with nearly a dozen recruits among the top 15 in the 2026 class. Mark Pope has put Kentucky in good shape with a number of them, while falling behind in other recruitments. Those who the Wildcats have received a lot of buzz with include #1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes, Christian Collins (#4 overall), Caleb Holt (#6 overall), Anthony Thompson (#9 overall) and Deron Rippey Jr. (#17 overall).
Kentucky is also right in the thick of things with Tay Kinney, who ranks as the best pure point guard in the class, but Louisville currently holds a firm lead, so Kentucky will need to make up some ground. Indiana has received a lot of buzz for Thompson, but Kentucky is certainly in the fold there, among his top seven schools.
The other four, though, Kentucky is either the top contender if not one of. As for Stokes, Kentucky has recently gained a lot of steam in his recruitment, persumed as the current leader, with Louisville lurking behind, as well as Arkansas being seen as a dark horse for the consensus #1 overall prospect. Kentucky is also one of the top contenders for Holt, with Alabama and Auburn seen as the current frontrunners, but the Wildcats are certainly lurking right there with them.
Collins is certainly another one to watch as his recruitment is somewhat new. The top 5 prospect has a close connection with Kentucky assistant Jason Hart, who is from the same area. USC and Oregon are others to watch right now. Collins has visits set to all three schools. With Rippey Jr., Kentucky has been involved with him since last summer, but have been turning up the pressure lately, positioning themselves as one of the current top contenders for him. He will be visiting Kentucky at some point, as his visit to Lexington last Friday was postponed.
Then there are those whose recruitments are either quiet or the Wildcats aren't one of their top contenders. One that comes to mind first is Brandon McCoy Jr. (#3 overall). Kentucky is certainly still involved, but others like Duke, Arizona, and Alabama have received a good amount of buzz. McCoy Jr. was coached by Pope at USA U19, so that could end up helping the Wildcats gain some momentum. Another is Jordan Smith Jr. (#2 overall), who has received a lot of buzz with Duke, as well as Arkansas recently. Kentucky could make a good impression though on his visit in October to gain some ground.
Kentucky is also involved with prospects such as Tajh Ariza (#8 overall), Cam Williams (#10 overall), Miikka Muurinen, Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie, but those recruitments are very quiet at the moment. Alozie recently released his top eight schools, but it's unclear where the Wildcats really stand.
As far as how many recruits Kentucky will land in the class, predicting Pope and his staff to pick up four recruits in 2026 would be the best bet to make. With how aggressive teams have to be in the portal in this day and age of college basketball, three or four recruits should be the most likely scenario for the Wildcats. They are certainly in good shape right now with a number of targets.