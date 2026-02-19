Where Kentucky stands in the SEC following loss to Georgia

Kentucky basketball just this past Saturday was playing for the top spot in the SEC against a very good Florida team. They were unable to still one on the road against the Gators, but now have suffered a second loss in a row, this time to a desperate Georgia team who has been fighting for their NCAA Tournament hopes. Unfortunately, that loss has put Kentucky in a rough spot in the SEC standings.

With just five games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the Kentucky Wildcats are now 5th in the SEC after back-to-back losses, tied with five teams at 8-5. Obviously, that's when the tie-breaker comes into play, so Kentucky would get the #7 seed if the SEC Tournament began today. There were plenty of games on Wednesday in the conference and the results made things very interesting. Check out how close the conference standings are here.

As it stands right now, there is a five-way tie for the fifth spot in the SEC, with Kentucky tied with Vandy, Texas, Missouri and Texas A&M. It's a very tight race in the conference and honestly, the Wildcats could end up anywhere from 5th to 9th, which seems to be the most likely range at the moment, even though that is a sizeable range. As for the massive tie for fifth that Kentucky has themselves in, both Vandy and Missouri currently have thd tie-breaker over them, with the Commodores still set to play them one more time.

Kentucky's resume through 13 conference games includes big wins over Arkansas and Tennessee, including one over Texas that could loom large for seeding purposes, given where they both stand right now. As for what the Wildcats have to come to close out the season, they have games coming up at Auburn and South Carolina, before finishing things off with Vandy and Florida at home. Just this past weekend, Kentucky was playing Florida for the top spot in the SEC and now, have dropped to the 5-9 range, involved in a pretty big tie that would require some tie-breakers to be had.

Up next, Kentucky heads to Auburn in what will be not only a massive game for SEC seeding purposes, but also the NCAA Tournament. Right now, the Wildcats are projected as either a back-end 6 seed or a 7 seed, depending on where you look. After dropping a Quad 2 game to Georgia, Kentucky needs to answer, or they will fall down even more among the SEC.