Where Kentucky targets landed in On3's updated 2026 rankings
Recruiting season is off and running with the spring portion off the AAU circuits coming to a close. With that, On3 has made another update to their class of 2026 rankings, and there a plenty of Kentucky targets heading the rankings. With target Tyran Stokes remaining at the top spot, plenty of other targets are near the top spot.
Stokes, to no suprise, remains manning the top spot in the class. WIth his impressive physicality, it's hard to stop the 6-7 forward when he has his eyes set on getting to the rim. That has been on display since he got back into the swing of things on the NIke EYBL circuit. Through eight games played after missing the first session, Stokes is averaging 21.8 points (3rd in 17U division), 10 rebounds and 4 assists per game. His best game on the circuit so far was last session, where he put up 30 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. He has shown lately why he remains the #1 player in the class. Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas are top contenders in Stokes' recruitment. Following just behind him is Brandon McCoy Jr., who is the top guard in the class, landing at #2 overall. Another top target for the Kentucky staff is Christian Collins, who rounds out the top three spots at #3 overall. Anthony Thompson, who took a visit to Kentucky on Jan. 4 for the game against Florida, is ranked 5th in the class.
The Kentucky staff isn't just involved with many of the top five prospects. Jordan Smith Jr. is another major target and he is ranked 6th in the class, just outside of the top five. Kentucky targets are everywhere among the top of the updated rankings at On3. Other top targets in the rankings include Caleb Holt (#7), Tajh Ariza (#8), Ikenna Alozie (#10), Jason Crowe (#13), Alex Constanza (#14), Miikka Muurinen (#15), Deron Rippey (#17), Tay Kinney (#23), Toni Bryant (#24), Kohl Rosario (#27), Anthony Felesi (#43) and Austin Goosby landing at #46 to round out the targets among the top 50 of the rankings.
Obviously, Kentucky is in better position with some more than others, but the Kentucky staff deserves a lot of credit by being in a good spot with the many of the top overall prospects in the class. It's going to be fun to see how things shape out in terms of recruiting with how many recruits Kentucky is involved with.