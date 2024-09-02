Where should Kentucky vs. Louisville be ranked among college basketball rivalries?
What makes college sports the thing that everyone loves so much is rivalries. These create some of the most memorable moments in sports, and one of the best rivalries in college basketball is the in-state battle between Kentucky and Louisville. The Wildcats have had the Cardinals number over the last few years, but both of these programs experienced an offseason coaching change.
Louisville hired Pat Kelsey, and he has put together a roster that will make Louisville competitive in year one. Coach Mark Pope at Kentucky has done the same.
These two teams will meet in Rupp Arena this season in a game that should revive one of the best rivalries in college basketball.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz ranked the best rivalries in college basketball, and he had Kentucky vs. Louisville second behind Duke/North Carolina. This is fair, knowing Kentucky vs. Louisville hasn't been all that competitive of late, but that will change soon.
Here is what Katz had to say about Kentucky vs. Louisville being the second-best rivalry in college basketball.
"Louisville and Kentucky are two programs that always bring the excitement when they meet. Kentucky leads Louisville all-time series at 39–17. In their latest showdown, Kentucky emerged victorious in front of a roaring, packed arena. Along with new head coach Mark Pope, Kentucky's roster features many new, experienced players. Among the new players, Koby Brea is a graduate senior guard who transferred from Dayton, where he was a key player. Andrew Carr is a graduate senior from Wake Forest, where he was an effective forward with great scoring and defensive abilities. Louisville has had significant roster changes this season, along with a new head coach, Pat Kelsey. Kelsey coached transfer shooting guard Reyne Smith and transfer forward James Scott previously at the College of Charleston. Some other vital scorers we'll see in action are point guard Koren Johnson, a transfer from Washington, and guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., a transfer from James Madison."- Andy Katz