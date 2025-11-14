Where things stand with Kentucky's top 2026 targets during early signing period
The early signing period is here, as it began at midnight on Wednesday and runs through next Wednesday on Nov. 19. For Kentucky, they're still waiting on their first commitment in the 2026, not just their commits to sign, as it usually goes. A lot of Kentucky targets have really been taking their time, but with the signing period beginning, its worth monitoring every move they make.
Let's take a look at where things stand with Mark Pope and the staff's top targets as the signing period rolls on.
Tyran Stokes - #1 overall
In the most highly-anticipated recruitment of anyone in the class, Stokes' recruitment has had no shortage of drama. The top-ranked prospect was looking like he was on the verge of an announcement after releasing his top three of Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon a few weeks ago, but things have halted a bit, with a decision now expected to come later in the winter. Stokes withdrew from Notre Dame High School last week and quickly found a new home at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, WA. There were previous rumblings about a reclassification from the five-star right when he withdrew from Notre Dame High School, but that possibility is no longer likely, as that talked has quieted recently.
As for where Kentucky stands in this recruitment, despite all of the drama and noise, the Wildcats still look like the team to beat. Kansas is still trying to make a big push for his services, though, and Oregon should never be counted out given their relationship with Nike and its founder Phil Knight.
Caleb Holt - #3 overall
This recruitment is far from over. Holt is in no rush at all to make an announcement. The top 3 prospect has a number of schools on his radar, but ones that come up the most are Kentucky, Alabama, Houston and Arizona. Kentucky seems like the current leader of the group, but Alabama is lurking behind. This one is not close to being done, as he is looking to take in a good sample size of games from the teams he's considering with the season just recently starting.
Christian Collins - #7 overall
A decision is expected any day now during the early signing period for Collins, and Kentucky is looking more and more like the favorite by the day. Up until just over a week ago it was looking like USC was the favorite to land the 6-8 forward, but Kentucky has quickly regained momentum as we head into the final stretch of his recruitment. Recruiting predictions for Kentucky have also started rolling in. It's also worth noting the family's relationship with Kentucky assistant Jason Hart. That connection could pay off very soon.
Deron Rippey - #11 overall
One of the top point guards in the class, Rippey Jr. was seen for a long time as a Kentucky lean in recent months, but things are starting to fade with Kentucky as he gets closer to deciding on his top three schools. Although there is no official timeline, one can expect that to be released within the next few weeks, but Rippey doesn't look to be in a rush to make a decision.
The schools that are starting to get the most buzz in the five-star guard's recruitment is Duke, NC State and Tennessee, so Kentucky could be in danger of not making the final cut. We should find out soon.
Baba Oladotun - #10 overall
Oladotun was the top-ranked player in the 2027 class before he reclassified to 2026. The 6-10 forward is set to announce his decision on Nov. 19 between Kentucky, Arkansas, Maryland, and Georgetown. Kentucky is not expected to the choice, as it would be shocking at this point. Arkansas began generating a lot of buzz once the Maryland native cut his list to four, and now are looking like the likely landing spot for Oladotun, even recently receiving predictions to land in Fayetteville. We'll find out next Wednesday on the final day of the signing period.
Many of Kentucky's targets have been taking their time, so fans shouldn't be panicking if the Wildcats get out of the signing period with no movement, but it looks like Collins is the only one who could make a decision within the next week.