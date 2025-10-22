Wildcats Today

Who will be the offensive spark plug off the bench for the Kentucky Wildcats?

Andrew Stefaniak

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) competes in the three point contest during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
This season, many have compared Mark Pope's Kentucky team to Noah's Ark since he has two of everything. This is good for the Wildcats because it means there should be some firepower off the bench.

In the starting five, it is clear who will be the scorers for this team, but off the bench, there are a lot of different players who can score the ball.

Let's take a look at the players who could be Kentucky's spark plug off the bench this season.

Jasper Johnson

Kentucky’s Jasper Johnson (2) will be a freshman on the 2025-26 Wildcats squad as he poses at the Joe Craft Center practice facility in Lexington, Ky. on Sept. 16, 2025. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most obvious answer for who will be the spark plug off the bench for this team is the freshman, Jasper Johnson. Early into his time in Lexington, Johnson has already drawn the Rob Dillingham comparisons thanks to his ability to score the ball. Johnson is shifty with the ball and an elite shooter. He has a real shot to lead the Wildcats in bench scoring.

Kam Williams

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) competes in the three point contest during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, it sounds like Williams is developing into an elite defender, but folks can't forget that he is a sharpshooter. Williams shot over 40% from three last season at Tulane on 4.6 attempts per game. He is another guy who can shoot the ball at a high level off the bench.

Collin Chandler

Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) dribbles the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Collin Chandler will have to do some facilitating off the bench, so it is hard to say that he will be a spark plug, but he will help this offense be a well-oiled machine. Don't forget that Chandler is a great shooter himself, and he really heated up at the end of the season.

Andrija Jelavic

Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrija Jelavic (4) during the three-point contest at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrija Jelavic is a bit of a sleeper to be the spark off the bench for this team, but he is a great shooter and looked like an offensive weapon at the Blue-White Game. Jelavic has to adjust to the Pope offense as he hasn't been in Lexington as long as the rest of the team, but the Croatian power forward could be a star.

Trent Noah

Kentucky forward Trent Noah (9) celebrates the three pointer during the first half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Troy on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trent Noah is probably the best pure shooter on the team and is starting to look like more of an all-around basketball player. The fan favorite added some muscle this offseason, and he is ready to put his name on the map.

Final Thoughts

Right now, the name that seems to be the one that makes the most sense to be the spark plug for this team is Jasper Johnson, but there are a ton of options, which is why the Wildcats are going to be a special team.

