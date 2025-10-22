Who will be the offensive spark plug off the bench for the Kentucky Wildcats?
This season, many have compared Mark Pope's Kentucky team to Noah's Ark since he has two of everything. This is good for the Wildcats because it means there should be some firepower off the bench.
In the starting five, it is clear who will be the scorers for this team, but off the bench, there are a lot of different players who can score the ball.
Let's take a look at the players who could be Kentucky's spark plug off the bench this season.
Jasper Johnson
The most obvious answer for who will be the spark plug off the bench for this team is the freshman, Jasper Johnson. Early into his time in Lexington, Johnson has already drawn the Rob Dillingham comparisons thanks to his ability to score the ball. Johnson is shifty with the ball and an elite shooter. He has a real shot to lead the Wildcats in bench scoring.
Kam Williams
Over the last few weeks, it sounds like Williams is developing into an elite defender, but folks can't forget that he is a sharpshooter. Williams shot over 40% from three last season at Tulane on 4.6 attempts per game. He is another guy who can shoot the ball at a high level off the bench.
Collin Chandler
Collin Chandler will have to do some facilitating off the bench, so it is hard to say that he will be a spark plug, but he will help this offense be a well-oiled machine. Don't forget that Chandler is a great shooter himself, and he really heated up at the end of the season.
Andrija Jelavic
Andrija Jelavic is a bit of a sleeper to be the spark off the bench for this team, but he is a great shooter and looked like an offensive weapon at the Blue-White Game. Jelavic has to adjust to the Pope offense as he hasn't been in Lexington as long as the rest of the team, but the Croatian power forward could be a star.
Trent Noah
Trent Noah is probably the best pure shooter on the team and is starting to look like more of an all-around basketball player. The fan favorite added some muscle this offseason, and he is ready to put his name on the map.
Final Thoughts
Right now, the name that seems to be the one that makes the most sense to be the spark plug for this team is Jasper Johnson, but there are a ton of options, which is why the Wildcats are going to be a special team.