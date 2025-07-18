Who will lead Kentucky in three-point percentage next season?
Mark Pope and his staff put a lot more focus this off-season into improving the defense and athleticism, something that was a clear weaknesses in Pope's first team in Lexington. As a result, Kentucky doesn't have quite the shooting firepower as last season's roster, but there's still some pretty good options on the floor for the Wildcats.
As the point guard running the show, Jaland Lowe is going to have the pieces around him to make him a more well-rounded facilitator, which is an area of his game that he didn't get to showcase at Pitt due to his very high offensive workload as it pertains to scoring. He will have a good amount of shooters around him, including Kam Williams and Denzel Aberdeen, who both shot it over a 35 percent clip at their previous schools. Not only that, but incoming transfer Jasper Johnson shot the three at 36 percent in his time at OTE. Kentucky also returns Otega Oweh, who shot 35 percent, as well as Trent Noah, who is known for his shooting. Who will lead the Wildcats in three-point percentage next season?
Kam Williams has the best case to lead Kentucky in that category, given his status as being widely known as a 3-and-D wing. He is going to really help spread the floor, but also be one of Lowe's main knockdown shooters that he will be looking to pass to on the perimeter. Last season, he shot the ball at a 41.2 percent clip, and that percentage is impressive because of his volume, which is the highest of any player on Kentucky's roster for next season. Williams attempted an average of 4.6 threes per game, and the second-closest among Kentucky's expected top shooters for next season is 2.6 attempts by Denzel Aberdeen. For reference, Ansley Almonor played a similar role as to what Williams is expected to have and he was Kentucky's second-most efficient shooter at 42.4 percent from deep in 14.2 minutes per game, as Koby Brea was first at 43.5 percent.
If Williams plays a solid off-the-bench role, which is what is expected, the 6-8 wing should be very efficient in Mark Pope's offense.