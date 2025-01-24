Will Kentucky make a push after five-star Nate Ament after Caleb Wilson's commitment to UNC?
Kentucky's final top target in the 2025 class, Caleb Wilson, committed to North Carolina on Thursday evening, which was a big loss for the Wildcats. Power forward is an interesting position for this program at the moment because there will be no returners at this position next season, and Kentucky doesn't have any power forward commitments.
One player that is still available is top five recruit Nate Ament, who happens to play power forward. Kentucky is not considered one of the top three schools in his recruitment, but perhaps Wilson's commitment to North Carolina will lead this staff to push harder after the five-star Ament.
Ament plays the game in a way that would make him a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system, but if the staff did go after him, they would be playing catch up.
If Kentucky doesn't make a move on Ament power forward is going to be the number one position this staff must go after in the transfer portal when it opens at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
Here is the scouting report on Ament from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Ament is one of the best long-term prospects in the country. He's an immense talent and still in the early stages of putting it all together. He has good positional size for a face-up forward at over 6-foot-9 with an elastic body type, albeit a relatively modest 6-foot-11 wingspan. He's a fluid mover, plus athlete, and has tremendous natural hands and touch, which are the foundation of his developing skill set."