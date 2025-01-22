Will Kerr Kriisa be back on the floor this season for the Kentucky Wildcats?
Kentucky lost its backup point guard in the big win over Gonzaga as Kerr Kriisa went down with a broken bone in his foot. Kriisa had surgery to repair the foot over a month ago, and now he is doing everything possible to get back on the floor.
Mark Pope talked about where Kriisa is recovery wise Monday on his radio show and the veteran guard is still weeks away.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say on Monday about Kriisa's recovery, “Kerr is getting to that point where his recovery has been completely predictable and scripted. We’re going to know more in the next few weeks about whether this is going to kind of turn the corner and be really quick on the quicker side or if this is going to be a more complicated recovery. We’re kind of moving into that window where we’re going to get some more information on his recovery.”
This verbiage is a bit scary for Kentucky fans, as it sounds like Kriisa is still a few weeks away from really knowing his status for the rest of the season. There is a world where Kriisa isn't able to get back on the floor this season due to the injury, but Kentucky will do everything in its power to get him back on the floor.
Kriisa is the type of player who would really help this team make a run in March, so it would be great to see him on the floor, but that likely won't be for a while.