With Jaxon Kohler BYU bound there is only one thing Mark Pope can do

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have been hunting to add another player to the 2026-27 roster with the legal craziness going on in college basketball. The two players that the Wildcats have been associated with over the last few weeks have been Michigan State transfer Jaxon Kohler and former Missouri Tiger Mark Mitchell.

Well, that list has shortened to one, as Kohler just committed to BYU. For a while it seemed like a certainty that Kohler would end up at BYU, but when he officially hit the portal earlier this week Kentucky has a two and a half hour zoom call with the former Spartan. This gave Big Blue Nation some hope that perhaps the Wildcats were back in the race. Now all eyes are fully on Mitchell, who is still waiting to find out what the deal is with his eligibility.

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is a part of the court case here in Kentucky where he is hoping the transfer portal will be opened for him so he can come play one final season of college hoops in Lexington. Mitchell does still have some legal hoops to jump through, so it is going to be a very stressful time for Big Blue Nation as fans wait to see if he will be good to play.

When it comes to the Mitchell vs. Kohler debate, there are a ton of pros and cons for both of these players. Kohler is a better rebounder, but Mitchell is a better offensive weapon. I was near a 50/50 split down the middle on deciding if I preferred Mitchell or Kohler.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Wildcats are able to land the former Tiger Mitchell, Pope is going to have a top three offense in all of college basketball. Mitchell can shoot the three ball but also is elite down low around the rim. I would like to see Mitchell get more involved on the glass this season, as the Wildcats are a team that might struggle on the boards. Last season Mitchell only averaged 5.2 rebounds per game. I could see him averaging closer to 6.5 this year if he really puts an emphasis on rebounding.

It is pretty simple with Kohler off the board for Coach Pope. He has to go all in on Mitchell and get him to Lexington. BBN feels pretty good about the Wildcats' chances of landing Mitchell if all works out with the court case. If Pope adds Mitchell, this team will be scary good.

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