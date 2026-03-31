Would Butler guard Finley Bizjack be a good addition for Kentucky in the transfer portal?

The transfer portal player that has made a lot of noise among Big Blue Nation over the last 24 hours is Butler guard Finley Bizjack. Last season for the Butler Bulldogs, Bizjack averaged 17.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Bizjack shoots 42.6% from the field and 34.9% from three.

It was reported by KSR that Kentucky is expected to be in this recruitment when the portal opens on April 7th. Big Blue Nation seems divided on Bizjack. He is an elite offense player, but he does have his fair share of struggles on defense.

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) controls the ball against the Providence Friars during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During Pope’s time as a head coach, his teams have struggled defensively. Last season, the Wildcats finished 28th in KenPom defensively, and this was pretty good for a Pope team. This is why Coach Pope needs players who can defend, but at the same time, elite defensive players don’t always fit his system.

Sometimes elite players on offense don’t always play well on the other end of the floor, and Pope’s system has always been more revolved around offense than defense. While Bizjack is not an elite defender, he is an elite hustler which is half the battle.

Watching his film, the first takeaway was obviously how good he is offensively, but the second takeaway was that this kid does not take a play off when it comes to his hustle. Bizjack is also 6’4, which is good, as fans want to see big guards in a Kentucky uniform next season.

Feb 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) shoots past UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

When it comes to what position Bizjack plays, I see him as a combo guard, but he would fit best as a two in Pope’s system. He is more of a scorer than a creator for others, and at 6’4, he is big enough to run the two in Lexington. He could run the one in a pinch, which is good, knowing the issues the Wildcats have had at point guard of late.

The defense will need some work, but Coach Pope could try to find a way to hide Bizjack defensively if the Butler guard does choose the Wildcats. His ability to score would translate right over to the SEC, and I don’t see him having any issue with the physicality. Bizjack is a three-level scorer, and on the offensive side of the floor, a perfect system fit for Pope.

This is a name for Big Blue Nation to pay attention to when the portal opens on the 7th.