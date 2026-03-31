A big announcement was made on Monday as Kentucky hired Mo Williams to be a new assistant coach on the team. Williams is the father of Mason Williams, who was Kentucky’s first recruit in the 2026 class. Coach Williams was the head coach at Jackson State but left this role to join the Wildcats staff.

There have been some mixed reviews from Big Blue Nation on this hire, but I personally believe this was a homerun hire by Pope for multiple different reasons. Let’s take a look at three reasons why Williams was an excellent hire by Coach Pope.

Three reasons Mo Williams was a homerun hire for Mark Pope and Kentucky

Williams will help develop the backcourt

Dec 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams reacts during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Knowing point guard has been an issue in Lexington during the Pope era, adding a former NBA point guard who was an All-Star and won a title could help. A big issue at point guard has been injury and depth, but Coach Williams is a guru of the point guard position, and he should be able to bring in some elite players to play the position at a high level. Pope obviously was a forward in the league, so adding a former pro guard will help this Kentucky backcourt be elite next season and in years to come.

Scouting

Dec 8, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Piggybacking off the previous conversation, there is no better way to find elite backcourt talent than to have a former All-Star scout the position. Coach Williams can scout the transfer portal and high school class to find guards that he believes will be a perfect fit for Coach Pope’s system. Some felt the talent evaluation last season for the Wildcats was a bit off, so Williams will be able to fix this issue in the backcourt with his elite eye for talent. Finding the talent is only half of the battle.

Recruiting

Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams calls out instructions during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The other half of the battle is recruiting and landing the talent that the staff scouts. Coach Williams should be an excellent recruiter for the Wildcats, as he is a coach many elite recruiters would love to have a conversation with. The two coaches who are no longer on the Kentucky staff struggled to land recruits, so hopefully, Williams will be an upgrade as a recruiter. If Williams does prove to be an elite recruiter, it would do wonders for Coach Pope and his future in Lexington. Pope is a genius for adding Coach Williams to this staff.