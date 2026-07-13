Zoom Diallo was deemed the most important player for the Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Pope added a lot of important transfers this offseason, and one of those players was Washington point guard Zoom Diallo. If you asked most Kentucky fans, they would likely say that Milan Momciloivc was the most important player on this Kentucky team, but Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports disagrees. In an article talking about some of the different portal hauls, Trotter called Diallo the most important player for the Wildcats.

Trotter said, “But Kentucky's outlook hinges on Diallo. He is UK's most important player, not Momcilovic.” Interestingly enough, I don’t fully disagree, as I have said all along that the Momcilovic addition raised the floor of this team, but players like Diallo will raise the ceiling.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trotter went on to say: “The money is the elephant in the room here, too. He will be one of the highest-paid point guards in the SEC. Can he play like one of the highest-paid point guards in the SEC? Kentucky's chances to compete for the SEC crown (and more) rest on Diallo's ability to eliminate some of the F-minus plays from his portfolio.” Diallo is being paid like one of the best point guards in the SEC, and I think this will end up being worth it for Kentucky.

Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Huskies last season. He was very efficient from the field, shooting 48.9%. The numbers were really good last season despite Washington not being a good team. Diallo is ready for a larger stage at Kentucky.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) brings the ball up court against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sounds like Diallo is a leader for this team, which isn’t bad, knowing he is the point guard. Diallo turned the ball over 2.5 times per game last season and while fans would love to see this go down this year, it isn’t the worst assist-to-turnover ratio. During his time at Washington, Diallo was not a sharpshooter from three, but the hope is that at Kentucky this year he will become a more reliable shooter.

I do believe Diallo is very important for this team, but there are multiple players who need to have a good year for the Wildcats to succeed. Alex Wilkins and Malachi Moreno are two guys who also need to play well for the Wildcats to succeed. I don’t disagree with Trotter because if this Kentucky team is going to exceed expectations, Diallo has to be elite.

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