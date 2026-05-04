Is Kentucky losing momentum with an international big man target?

Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff are running out of options in the portal to go find quality depth peices and try their hardest to land a top player. They found their first international target last week in Marcios Santos, a Brazilian big man who has been playing in the best Euro league for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. Mark Pope flew to see him play last week, giving Kentucky momentum, but since, things have changed.

Kentucky was seen as the clear frontrunner, so much so that after the game his coach was asked about the speculation that Santos may be headed to Lexington. "We're very happy that we're some kind of platform for players; it's a huge compliment that players make a step-up with us. We're happy for Marcio that they came to see him - it wasn't a reflective game for him. He had a very good season for us. We'll always want him to stay, but we wish him the best of luck."

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

That had Kentucky fans immediately thinking that a commitment from Santos was imminent but now, things have seemed to have taken a sharp turn. Both BYU and LSU have gotten involved, with the Tigers currently holding the lead. Kentucky flew all the way there to try and lock Santos up and bring him back to Lexington, but recent reports have indicated LSU has made a hefty offer to the big man, who clearly have a spot on their roster for him, while the Wildcats are looking for depth.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Now, it seems like Kentucky's push for Santos was ultimately unsuccessful, especially now that LSU's offer is seen as the biggest money wise. Do the Wildcats have some last-minute magic in them or will they go ahead and pivot to someone else? We'll see, but you can't blame Santos for ultimately taking the higher offer if that is what he ends up choosing, especially if it means a bigger role. Who could Kentucky go after now for depth? Who knows, as portal options are slim and overseas targets are essentially mysteries to many before the staff reaches out. The Wildcats were pursuing FAU big man Devin Williams, but backed off a few weeks ago, which now looks like a questionable decision.

Kentucky will obviously fill up their roster one way or another, but it's hard for fans to be optimistic given the limited options out there and the situation the Wildcats have been in since missing out on 2027 top prospect Tyran Stokes.

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