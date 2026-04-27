Kentucky will have an in-home visit with a top 10 2027 prospect

With all of the recent hard work in the transfer portal pushing to get a roster assembled for the upcoming season, Mark Pope is set to visit one of the top players in the 2027 class, who also happens to be a reclass candidate. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Kentucky is set to have an in-home visit with top 10 wing Ryan Hampton on Monday.

Kentucky has been on Hampton for a while now, but it looks like that interest is starting to ramp up. Along with the Wildcats, the 6-6 forward is being recruited by programs such as LSU, USC, Kansas, Auburn, Indiana, SMU, Nebraska Louisville, Baylor, NC State, Florida State, Tennessee, and others. At the moment, Hampton does not in fact have an offer from Kentucky, but it would be surprising if one did not come soon, especially with the interest now being ramped up. As for official visits, he has taken trips to Nebraska, NC State and SMU.

Hampton being a reclass candidate is pretty intriguing, especially considering Kentucky's current position at the wing. Getting Kam Williams back was important, but it seems like Tyran Stokes is really the only top target to join him at the position. This recruitment is definitely one to watch over the next month as a decision on whether he will join the 2026 class or not should be sooner rather than later. As for Kentucky, they are clearly starting to prioritize Hampton more and would even welcome him with open arms on the upcoming roster if he chooses that route. For now, though, he is in the 2027 class, and the Wildcats are beginning to ramp up the interest.

In addition to visiting Hampton, the staff also visited top five big man Obinna Ekezie Jr. last month for an in-home meeting, who is also a reclass candidate. Hampton in particular is one to keep an eye on with Kentucky really starting to prioritize him.

Five-Star Ryan Hampton (No. 5 in SC Next 60) has locked in 4 official visits 🔥 Hampton will visit Ole Miss, SMU, Nebraska, and NC State. pic.twitter.com/JtLPdxSrKr — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) February 25, 2026