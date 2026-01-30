ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and #15 Arkansas

Kentucky basketball was unable to extend their five-game win streak in their last time out against Vanderbilt. Now, they are back on the road as they head to Fayetteville to take on John Calipari and the 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, a game where Kentucky really needs a good showing after an embarrassing performance in Nashville.

Their game against Vandy was the start of a very challenging but important stretch for the Kentucky Wildcats as Mark Pope's squad were looking to prove that their five-game winning streak was legit. Maybe that has now turned out to be fools gold? Either way, they can't sulk about it, because a very red-hot Arkansas team is waiting for them. Calipari's squad has been excellent, not just at home, but especially since conference play began. That's why they are currently second in the SEC through eight games with a 6-2 record.

Last game, the Wildcats faced a team is a terrific offensive squad and Arkansas is the same way, but since conference play, have been much better than the Commodores actually have. Vandy came in with the 7th-best offense in the conference, but the Razorbacks are second in the SEC on offense and it's easy to see why with star guard Darius Acuff running the show. Not only is Arkansas extremely efficient taking care of the ball like Vandy is, they are also very efficient shooting the ball. They rank 24th nationally in three-point percentage, including fourth among the SEC in conference play. Arkansas is also first in the conference in effective field goal percentage, as well as first in two-point percentage. As for Acuff, he is clearly the team's best player, as he is first on the team in usage. He is averaging 20.2 points on 49.7 percent shooting and 6.3 assists on the season.

Jan 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) celebrates with forward Andrija Jelavic (4) during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As Mark Pope and the Wildcats get set to take on John Calipari and Arkansas, ESPN is giving Kentucky a 39.1 percent chance to come away with the win. It is worth noting that the Razorbacks have been terrific on the home court, as their two losses in conference have been on the road. Against Vandy, who Kentucky just lost two, Arkansas put up 93 points and defeated the commodores by 25 points. The Wildcats are once again facing an elite offense, but Arkansas has been even better than Vandy on that side of the ball in SEC play.

Kentucky needs badly to get back on track. Can they shock college basketball ad pick up a signature win, or at least put together a much better showing than they displayed on Tuesday in Nashville? They need to look good, or it could be yet another ugly night.