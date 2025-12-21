Rick Pitino says the media was too hard criticizing Kentucky's early-season struggles

Mark Pope beat his teacher on Saturday when Kentucky picked up a 78-66 win over St. John's in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta. It was the first time this season that Kentucky played a game fully healthy, as Jaland Lowe and Mo Dioubate took the court and Jayden Quaintance made his long-anticipated debut as a Wildcat.

It was a game that featured a first half that is very familiar for Big Blue Nation. Jaland Lowe left the game at the 16:11 mark of the first half after re-aggravating his shoulder, again, and it was clear he was missed as soon as he left. Kentucky reverted back to their stagnant offense they displayed in the games without him and when he was in and out of the rotation in a limited role. It was an ugly first half, but once he returned at the 17:07 mark of the second half, that's when the game script completely flipped. The Wildcats were down 43-38, until a Jayden Quaintance layup went on to spark a 14-0 run to give Kentucky their first lead since it was 12-10 in the game. The defensive intensity was there all game, but that was when the offense followed, and it happened once Lowe was back on the floor.

Kentucky has felt the presence of both Lowe and Dioubate since they've been back. Lowe is excellent at intitating offense and creating for his teammates, which seems to be a struggle for everyone else on the team, while Dioubate brings energy on defense and in the rebounding. It's truly an infectious effort from those two that rub off on their teammates, both in different ways. But, now, Kentucky has Jayden Quaintance back, too, who made a difference as well on Saturday coming up with big plays.

Rick Pitino criticized the media after the game for exaggerating Kentucky's early season struggles, as each of their embarrassing losses came without either of Jaland Lowe or Mo Dioubate. He took up for his former player's team. "I think a big difference is the play when Lowe comes in the game, they're a different basketball team. He makes people better. He is very tough to ver in pick-and-rolls. The injury guys have come back. Makes them a much better basketball team," Pitino said following the game. "I think you all need to learn a little bit of a lesson as writers because you're expecting Kentucky to be this great basketball team with all those injuries. So you all need to learn a lesson because you can't be a great basketball team without two of your best players, with no point guard, no big men. So I think everybody really exaggerates one game or two games or three games. Kentucky got blown out and usually Kentucky doesn't get blown out of any game."

The last two games must have made something click in Mark Pope's head, because now, the team has an identity, and it's smash-mouth basketball. Pitino gave Pope credit in finding this team's identity. Although he loves his team's being great at shooting, this team can do more of their damage elsewhere.

Pitino made a very valid point, because it's hard for any team to win without their point guard and two of their best big men, but it's the way they lost those games where the criticism was warranted. Either way, Kentucky is finally healthy will all of the pieces back in place, while adding a massive piece in Quaintance. We'll get to see the real ceiling of this team moving forward.