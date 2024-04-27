Kentucky lands an elite guard in the transfer portal
Mark Pope is getting hot in the transfer portal as he just landed another player.
Yesterday, former San Diego State guard Lamont Butler who is, an elite defender committed to Kentucky. Now, former Oklahoma Sooner Otega Oweh chose the Wildcats.
He has played two years of college basketball and put up really good numbers for the Sooners. Last season in the Big 12, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game.
Oweh shot 49.3% from the field, which is a really good number, and 37.7% from three. The 6'5, 215-pound guard is a really big dude and doesn't have any issue getting to the rim.
The other part about Oweh's game that will excite Big Blue Nation is how good of a defender he is. At 6'5 and weighing 215-pounds Oweh can guard multiple positions.
Last season, Kentucky's defense was horrific, which led to an elite offense being wasted.
With the additions of Oweh, Butler, and Amari Williams the Wildcats are going to have an excellent team on the defensive side of the floor. Setting up a good defense is key because Coach Pope is an elite offensive mind, so if he has guys who can defend, he can create scoring opportunities.
With a ton of visitors on campus this weekend and the commits starting to roll in, you could see a snowball effect leading to the Wildcats roster coming together very soon.
Coach Pope is going to have a veteran team that will be very good for the 2024-25 season.